Taylor Swift praises Charli xcx after 'Brat' sparked feud rumors

Taylor Swift praised Charli xcx’s talent and expressed her admiration for the 360 singer's work.



Previously Charli’s Brat album song Sympathy Is a Knife fueled rumors of a feud between the two musicians.

However, Swift gushed over Charli’s work in a recent cover story of New York magazine.

"I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011,” Swift told the outlet admiring Charli’s talent.

She went on to say, "Her writing is surreal and inventive, always."

"She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off,” Swift added of Guess singer.

It is pertinent to mention that fans speculated the Apple singer had negative feelings for Swift after she dropped her song Sympathy Is A Knife, the lyrics were about Charli feeling insecure in the presence of another woman in her circle.

In 2018, Charli opened the show for Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour , later in an interview with Pitchfork she explained her experience was like, "getting up onstage and waving to 5-year-olds."

But she clarified her comments later in a note to Swift.