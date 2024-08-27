Robert Irwin's fans go wild over impressive & 'illegal' lifting attempt

Robert Irwin's fans pointed out an impressive detail in his latest social media post.



The celebrity conservationist took to his Instagram on Monday in order to share a humorous video about a rock formation.

In the video clip, Irwin stood next to an outcrop wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and thongs while playing the Coldplay song Green Eyes.

It is worth mentioning that he then lip synced the song's lyrics, "honey you are a rock" while pointing at the large formation.

However, fans were quick to respond on Robert's impressive muscles as he lifted his arms into the air.

In regards to this, one of the users wrote, “I hope you've got a permit for those guns, mate! Open carry is illegal in Australia!”

While another user penned, “Bro able to lift the entire Australian ecosystem up because of that GUN!!”

Furthermore, a third user joked while saying, “Stop lifting the whole of Australia, mate.”

This came after the television star revealed about his surprising new career move just weeks after nabbing a milestone nomination for the prestigious Gold Logie.

It is pertinent to mention that the conservationist has made waves on screen since his TV hosting debut on I'm A Celebrity Australia and made history as the youngest star to nab a Gold Logie nomination.

However, the 20-year-old has now unveiled his unlikely new career move away from TV as he is planning to expand his career as a product influencer, fronting a new campaign.