Prince William's true feelings revealed as King Charles plans olive branch to Harry

Prince Harry and William are reportedly not on speaking terms currently

August 27, 2024

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William’s true feelings as his father King Charles is reportedly considering a 'truce' with Harry after seeking spiritual guidance.

According to a report by Daily Mail, King Charles plans to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry, following a period of spiritual counseling from religious leaders.

Reacting to this report, royal expert Nigel Nelson told GB News, "Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother.”

Commenting on Prince William and Harry’s rift, Nelson said: "That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend.

"If it is mendable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?”

He further said, “So if this was to actually happen, I mean, surely we'd all think it would be really great if Harry could come back and actually be part of that family again.”

"Harry also has to get his act together, so it works both ways."

