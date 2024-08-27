Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard gushes over mystery boyfriend's special treatment

Reality star Lindsay Hubbard is in complete awe of her mystery boyfriend as they get closer to the arrival of their little one.



The Summer House star, 38, recently spilled to People about her experience with pregnancy so far, especially with her financier boyfriend, who is rumoured to be Turner Kufe.



"He really is so incredible, like I don’t lift a finger when he’s around. He’s just great," Hubbard told the outlet.



"I’m so excited to meet her," Hubbard said of their baby girl.



She went on about how her partner, too, is excited to welcome their first child together.

"He's been incredible. I mean he’s so obsessed with our child," she gushed, adding how she and her boyfriend have been attached at the hip since announcing the happy news. "He’s like, I just can’t wait to meet her."

Before Hubbard spilled the beans on her happy news in June, the Bravolebrity tried to keep her pregnancy undercover through "4 weddings, 2 magazine cover shoots, 1 WWHL, 1 reunion taping, a sandwich shop opening, 1 Kleinfeld launch event, and a magazine party," she claimed last month on Instagram.



The pregnancy announcement came only a month after she revealed during Summer House season 8 reunion that she was dating 'a wonderful man.'

"We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago," Hubbard said. "It was just bad timing back then for him and for me, and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January."

The couple's reunion came nine months after her castmate Carl Radke, 39, called off their wedding just a few months prior.