Halle Berry, ex-husband Olivier Martinez divorce settlement exposed

Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez returned back to court just a few months after finalizing a divorce settlement that covered custody and child support.

According In Touch Weekly, the exes got married on July 13, 2013 and they currently share a 10-year-old son, Maceo.

It is worth mentioning that Halle filed for divorce in 2015 and the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

However, the case dragged on for nearly a decade as Halle and Olivier were unable to resolve issues of support and custody, as per the outlet.

According to the final deal, the parties agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.

The agreement stated that they both had input when it came to their son’s schooling, enrollment in extracurricular activities, and medical decisions.

Furthermore, the exes agreed to participate in individual and family counseling.

As per the publication, the actress agreed to pay for Maceo’s school tuition for as long as Maceo is in private school.

Additionally, the deal said, “Neither party shall speak in a negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner about the other party in the public arena or social media.”

As In Touch previously reported, Halle was shut down last week in her plea for the court to issue emergency court orders as she accused Olivier of violating their deal by skipping out on therapy sessions they agreed to attend.

Olivier’s legal team fired back by alleging that, "Halle has constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm Oliver by forcing him into 'submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal."

As per the reports by the outlet, the judge denied Halle’s emergency motion and a couple of days later, Halle demanded sole legal custody of Olivier.