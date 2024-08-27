King Charles makes big decision amid abdication calls

King Charles has reportedly taken a major step to strengthen his power on the reign amid calls for his abdication.



According to report by Hello Magazine, the monarch is hiring help at Buckingham Palace amid Scottish summer holiday with Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children.

The report further says King Charles is hiring for several new positions at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch is expected to move in 2027.

The outlet further reported the royal family's official website is advertising vacancies for a sous chef, a chef de partie and a kitchen porter for the palace amid King Charles plans to move there.

King Charles and Camilla's primary residence is Clarence House in London, but the royal couple are expected to move into Buckingham Palace in 2027 following the completion of the £369 million 10-year renovation project.

The king has taken the major step amid calls for his abdication following cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

King Charles ascended the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in 2022.