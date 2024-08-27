Oasis could break Taylor Swift's record, influenced by ex Matty Healy

Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy has played a role in reuniting Oasis.



A resurfaced video of from February 2023 interview with CBC News showcases The 1975's frontman urging Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel to "grow up and headline Glastonbury."

The video comes amid the announcement of Oasis reunion after intense rumours over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Instagram announcement and press release revealed the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, will reunite in 2025.

However, in the resurfaced clip, Healy criticizes the brothers for letting their personal issues prevent them from reuniting one of the world’s most iconic bands.

Healy remarked, "Can you imagine being in potentially the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you're in a feud with your brother? They need to grow up!"

At that time, Healy's comments didn’t sit well with Noel Gallagher, who responded by calling Healy a "slack-jawed f******." The tension between the two musicians sparked a brief feud, with Healy later joking about the incident during a concert in Dublin.

Notably, fans have noticed that Healy's comments came during a period of high public interest in his relationship with Swift.

It is worth mentioning that Oasis, reportedly reunited by Swift's ex, is set to headline 10 gigs at a music festival. This move will break the Lover hitmaker's recent record of 8 concerts at the same festival.