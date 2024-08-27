Ben Affleck's new relationship status finally unveiled amid divorce drama

Ben Affleck is seemingly Hollywood's new ineligible bachelor amid Jennifer Lopez divorce.



Since the singer filed for divorce last week, the Gone Girl actor has been rumoured to be dating Kathleen Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Despite being sighted together, the new reports have brushed off all the rumours, stating that the 52-year-old actor "is not dating" the 36-year-old actress.

A tipster told TMZ that the duo is just friends and Kathleen “thinks highly” of Ben.



The tipster confirmed that "there is nothing romantic going on" between Jennifer's estranged husband and Kick, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

The news comes a few days after the On The Floor hitmaker officially filed for divorce from the Air actor on August 20, after staying two years together.

The ex-couple’s separation date is reported to be April 26, barely 10 days after what would have been their second anniversary.

Prior to that date, the ex-pair had not been photographed together since March 30.

They first began dating 2002, got back together in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Following their break up in 2004, a 55-year-old Jennifer married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. The pair called it quits in 2014.

As for Ben, he married Jennifer Garner in 2008 and got divorced in 2018. The ex-couple shares two daughters, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.