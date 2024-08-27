 
Geo News

Ben Affleck's new relationship status finally unveiled amid divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Ben Afflecks new relationship status finally unveiled amid divorce drama
Ben Affleck's new relationship status finally unveiled amid divorce drama

Ben Affleck is seemingly Hollywood's new ineligible bachelor amid Jennifer Lopez divorce.

Since the singer filed for divorce last week, the Gone Girl actor has been rumoured to be dating Kathleen Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Despite being sighted together, the new reports have brushed off all the rumours, stating that the 52-year-old actor "is not dating" the 36-year-old actress.

A tipster told TMZ that the duo is just friends and Kathleen “thinks highly” of Ben.

The tipster confirmed that "there is nothing romantic going on" between Jennifer's estranged husband and Kick, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

The news comes a few days after the On The Floor hitmaker officially filed for divorce from the Air actor on August 20, after staying two years together.

The ex-couple’s separation date is reported to be April 26, barely 10 days after what would have been their second anniversary.

Prior to that date, the ex-pair had not been photographed together since March 30.

They first began dating 2002, got back together in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Following their break up in 2004, a 55-year-old Jennifer married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. The pair called it quits in 2014.

As for Ben, he married Jennifer Garner in 2008 and got divorced in 2018. The ex-couple shares two daughters, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.

Prince William leaves royal fans disappointed with ‘sad' decision
Prince William leaves royal fans disappointed with ‘sad' decision
Robert Irwin's fans go wild over impressive & 'illegal' lifting attempt video
Robert Irwin's fans go wild over impressive & 'illegal' lifting attempt
Oasis could break Taylor Swift's record, influenced by ex Matty Healy video
Oasis could break Taylor Swift's record, influenced by ex Matty Healy
Selena Gomez gets honest about TV comeback with 'Only Murders in the Building'
Selena Gomez gets honest about TV comeback with 'Only Murders in the Building'
Jana Kramer addresses Blake Lively's ‘It Ends With Us' controversy
Jana Kramer addresses Blake Lively's ‘It Ends With Us' controversy
Bella Hadid glams in floral look amid fragrance brand promotion
Bella Hadid glams in floral look amid fragrance brand promotion
King Charles makes big decision amid abdication calls video
King Charles makes big decision amid abdication calls
Prince William breaks silence over King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks
Prince William breaks silence over King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks