Kate Middleton launches new mission for Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly launched a new mission for her brother-in-law Prince Harry amid his rift with the royal family.



The future queen believes the duke is "emotionally broken" and now wants to reconcile with the royal family, the Radar Online has reported quoting royal insiders.

Kate is even willing to ‘forgive and forget’ the vicious attacks Harry and Meghan Markle made after they stepped down a senior working royals.

"Kate is worried sick about Harry and willing to risk the wrath of her husband and the Firm to do what she believes is the right thing," the royal source said and added "She pushing for forgiveness and worries the royals are being too harsh."

Commenting on the Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment, the royal insiders said: "Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for quite a while now because people just don't want to stress her out as she deals with her health."

"But she doesn't want to be out of the loop anymore."

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.