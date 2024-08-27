Keke Palmer confirms she's not expecting another baby

August 27, 2024
Keke Palmer has finally addressed the pregnancy rumors, clarifying that she is not expecting another baby.
The Nope actress' pregnancy speculations sparked when she posted a picture from her 31st birthday party of someone holding her stomach on Instagram on August 26.
“That hand on the stomach almost made me think ‘we’ had another Keke coming!,” a fan commented on Keke’s photo.
The Alice actress quickly responded, writing, “Idk why her ass [put her hand there] haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the ‘baby’ wouldn’t be making it .”
On her Birthday bash, Keke rocked a vibrant yellow silk gown and accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a gold necklace.
The actress shared several photos from her birthday bash on her Instagram, including her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and 1-year-old son, Leodis.
“I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR!” Keke captioned the snaps. “I’m not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that’s what I have.”