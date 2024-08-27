Katie Price stuns in all-black ensemble for court day after arrest warning

Katie Price made it to her bankruptcy hearing on Tuesday to explain her finances.

The former glamour model, 46, showed up to the Royal Courts of Justice in the UK capital rocking an all-black ensemble, Daily Mail reported.

She opted for a turtle neck top with full sleeves which went with her coordinated pants and quilted tote bag. She accessorised her look with black shoes and oversized sunglasses.

Price walked in alongside her attorney Bertie Beor-Roberts to Court 15 of Rolls Building and also exchanged a few words with the media.

"You alright there guys," she asked the reporters gathered at the court as she walked inside.

She sat next to Lynne Rickwood who had previously been introduced to the court as her appropriate adult.

The reality star was previously arrested three weeks ago on her return from Turkey following a £10,000 facelift as she had missed a court hearing.

She was remanded in custody at a west London police station. She was then bailed a few hours later by an out-of-hours magistrate, the outlet reported.

The model was then asked to give an 'undertaking' to the court that she would attend a further hearing on August 27 at 10:30 a.m. to face questions over her finances.

Price was first declared bankrupt in 2019, and then for a second time in March this year over an unpaid tax bill of more than £750,000.

