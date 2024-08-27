Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see he's ‘changed'

Brad Pitt has reportedly become a “changed man” after his and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax’s accident.



The ex-couple’s son suffered a head injury in the crash as he wasn't wearing a helmet, last month.

Now RadarOnline.com revealed that the 60-year-old actor, who has still not been allowed to see his 20-year-old ailing son, has "changed" after Pax's accident.

A tipster told the publication, "Brad is devastated by what happened. He loves his son Pax. But Brad can't see him."

Brad and his son's relationship has been “strained ever since 2016”, mostly after an argument between now ex-couple on a private plane which led Jolie to file for divorce from the Bullet Train actor.

Moreover, later in 2020’s Father's Day, Pax in a social media post called his father an “awful human being”, citing, the actor had “made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

A tipster mentioned that “those words have apparently haunted" Brad.

According to the source, the actor has been desperate to fix their strained relationship ever since.

"He's a changed man. He wishes Angelina and Pax could see that,” the tipster revealed.

The Babylon actor is also said to be "grateful" for the updates he is getting regarding Pax’s recovery.



An insider said that the actor had been "reading the news" and finding things out about his son "like the rest of the world".

Besides Pax, Brad and Angelina have five other children.