 
Geo News

Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see he's ‘changed'

Brad Pitt is reportedly ‘devastated’ after his son Pax’s accident

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see hes ‘changed
Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see he's ‘changed'

Brad Pitt has reportedly become a “changed man” after his and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax’s accident.

The ex-couple’s son suffered a head injury in the crash as he wasn't wearing a helmet, last month.

Now RadarOnline.com revealed that the 60-year-old actor, who has still not been allowed to see his 20-year-old ailing son, has "changed" after Pax's accident.

A tipster told the publication, "Brad is devastated by what happened. He loves his son Pax. But Brad can't see him."

Brad and his son's relationship has been “strained ever since 2016”, mostly after an argument between now ex-couple on a private plane which led Jolie to file for divorce from the Bullet Train actor.

Moreover, later in 2020’s Father's Day, Pax in a social media post called his father an “awful human being”, citing, the actor had “made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

A tipster mentioned that “those words have apparently haunted" Brad. 

According to the source, the actor has been desperate to fix their strained relationship ever since.

"He's a changed man. He wishes Angelina and Pax could see that,” the tipster revealed.

The Babylon actor is also said to be "grateful" for the updates he is getting regarding Pax’s recovery.

An insider said that the actor had been "reading the news" and finding things out about his son "like the rest of the world".

Besides Pax, Brad and Angelina have five other children. 

Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report
Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report
Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report
Matthew Perry's trauma revealed that led to ketamine overdose
Matthew Perry's trauma revealed that led to ketamine overdose
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'helpless' with major decision post terror attack
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'helpless' with major decision post terror attack
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles 'extremely sad'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles 'extremely sad'
Fans demand Emily & Gabriel 'together' as new trailer hints at major split video
Fans demand Emily & Gabriel 'together' as new trailer hints at major split
Quentin Tarantino takes aim at beloved film franchise for making too many sequels
Quentin Tarantino takes aim at beloved film franchise for making too many sequels