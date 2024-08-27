Matthew Perry's trauma revealed that led to ketamine overdose

Matthew Perry's death due to ketamine overdose was linked to regret about his love life.

The claim was made by one of his ex girlfriends who revealed that despite the A-listers he's been linked to like Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cameron Diaz, the one that he considered 'the love of his life' was Rachel Dunn.

Katyi Edwards, who dated Matthew in 2006 and worked as his assistant in 2001, revealed to The Mirror US that the Friends star was regretting breaking up with Rachel.

As per the source, Matthew 'was not doing drugs' when he was with Rachel, who was 14 years his junior.

She claimed Rachel 'was the love of his life' and 'he was happy, content' during the time they dated.

Katyi also noted that Rachel was perhaps the driving force behind his sobriety when they were together.

"I think she kept him grounded. But it seems like after he broke up with her, that’s when I noticed the, you know, addiction in full gear," she told the outlet.

"Afterwards, he lived with a lot of regret. Their love was very simple...and she loved him before he was huge and he just spiraled afterwards."

Rachel reportedly met Matthew while studying fashion and kept a low profile since their split

"And they say everybody has a kind of trigger or turning point in their addiction where you just didn't care anymore? And I'm pretty sure that breakup kind of started it.



Katyi recalled that though he dated Rachel for only two years, their connection had a grip on him because her love was simple and Matthew wasn't a big celebrity at the time.

"I think that he regrets not marrying her...I know that he wanted kids, and I think that he struggled with time flying by. He hadn't tackled some milestones that he wanted to."

Perry "had relationships after but never did show off his girlfriends like he did her," Katyi revealed.

“He loved her so much...she was his one and only girl. I don't know what happened and why they broke up, but I know that he was the happiest with her," she told the outlet.

Matthew also admitted to his intense feelings for Rachel in a 2004 interview. "With Rachel in my life, I know that I can be very committed and not some selfish guy who just wants to hang out with friends," he confessed.

As per RadarOnline, Matthew named Rachel as one of the beneficiaries of a will he drafted in 2009. Perry's net worth was estimated at nearly $1.6million when he died at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.