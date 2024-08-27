Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles 'extremely sad'

King Charles is reportedly 'extremely sad' about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over feud with Prince William, a royal expert has claimed.



This has been claimed by royal expert Robert Hardman while speaking to the Mirror recently.

Robert claimed, "Of course, the king is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan, but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is king, there are many more things to think about.”

"He has tried listening. Now he just says: 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life'", the royal expert further said citing an insider.

The monarch is "hurt" by the rift and wishes there was a way to mend the broken bridges.

King Charles is also said to be more confident than ever that his youngest son "will return" in some capacity.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties back in 2020 and moved to US.