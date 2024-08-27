Jenna Ortega reacts to Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone’

Jenna Ortega has addressed the rumours of dating Johnny Depp, which first emerged last year.



As per US Weekly, a site named Deuxmoi shared an “anonymous tip” that the 21-year-old actress was dating 61-year-old actor.

After the rumours spread, the actress herself had to address it on her Instagram stories, denying the rumours and ask people to stop spreading lies.

Now, in an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, Ortega answered to a question "some of the craziest fake rumours she has ever read about herself" question, saying, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to ‘leave us alone'."

The Wednesday actress went on to say, “It’s so insane to me like I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that."

Ortega noted, "Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious.”

She also hilariously shared that when the rumour emerged she was with on a set. “I was on set with co-star Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he just said ‘Oh so you and Johnny.’"

"I laughed because – I don’t know that person,” the You actress added, making it clear that she was unaware of who Depp was.