 
Geo News

Jenna Ortega reacts to Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone'

Rumours of Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp began last year

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Jenna Ortega reacts to Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone’

Jenna Ortega has addressed the rumours of dating Johnny Depp, which first emerged last year.

As per US Weekly, a site named Deuxmoi shared an “anonymous tip” that the 21-year-old actress was dating 61-year-old actor.

After the rumours spread, the actress herself had to address it on her Instagram stories, denying the rumours and ask people to stop spreading lies.

Now, in an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, Ortega answered to a question "some of the craziest fake rumours she has ever read about herself" question, saying, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to ‘leave us alone'." 

The Wednesday actress went on to say, “It’s so insane to me like I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that."

Ortega noted, "Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious.”

She also hilariously shared that when the rumour emerged she was with on a set. “I was on set with co-star Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he just said ‘Oh so you and Johnny.’"

"I laughed because – I don’t know that person,” the You actress added, making it clear that she was unaware of who Depp was.

Katy Perry's secret advice to Carrie Underwood ahead of new gig revealed
Katy Perry's secret advice to Carrie Underwood ahead of new gig revealed
Mariah Carey's late sister Alison's shocking claims against singer revealed
Mariah Carey's late sister Alison's shocking claims against singer revealed
Meghan Markle's lasting impact on Royal Foundation revealed video
Meghan Markle's lasting impact on Royal Foundation revealed
Chappell Roan earns praise for addressing fans' ‘unwanted behaviour'
Chappell Roan earns praise for addressing fans' ‘unwanted behaviour'
Blake Lively receives support amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Blake Lively receives support amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Kylie Jenner 'furious' at Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance woes: Source
Kylie Jenner 'furious' at Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance woes: Source
Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics
Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics
'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers
'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers