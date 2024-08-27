King Charles finally receives good news amid health crisis

King Charles breathed a sigh of relief as the Monarch received positive news following a challenging start to 2024 due to health issues.

A special member of the royal family seemingly provided ease to the cancer-stricken King of England by following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

For the unversed, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise Windsor is reportedly showing interest in joining "the army" and "serving the King and country."

While lauding the decision of King Charles' niece, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that if Lady Louise opts for a career in military then it will be "pivotal" for the monarchy.

He said, "The link between the Royal Family and the armed forces is absolutely pivotal because the King is Commander in Chief."



Moreover, the former British Army Office Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Crawford hailed the spirit of Edward and Sophie's daughter for choosing a notable profession.

He said, "If she's determined to succeed, I'm sure she'd be a great asset to the Army, no matter which arm or service she might choose to join."