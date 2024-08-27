 
Kylie Jenner 'furious' at Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance woes: Source

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not on good terms with mother Kris Jenner

August 27, 2024

Kylie Jenner reportedly does not like her momager Kris Jenner meddling with her love life.

As fans will be aware, a while ago, reports resurfaced that the 27-year-old beauty mogul is cross at her mother for continuously forcing beau Timothee Chalamet to make The Kardashians debut.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style, “With Travis making so many headlines, the obvious choice is to work it into the show.”

The source also explained that Kris has inner motives for taking the father of two on-board.

“Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he’s clearly struggling — but everyone knows she’s chasing ratings,” the confidante claimed.

They added, “Kris doesn’t seem to care it will stress out Kylie or cause drama in her relationship with Timothée.”

In the wake of Timothee Chalamet cheating rumours, the insider addressed, “Kylie’s furious her mom is pushing this — especially when she’s pressuring her to get Timothée on the show!” after which they resigned from the chat.

