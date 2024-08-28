Halle Berry makes shocking statement against ex-husband over son's custody

Halle Berry recently made shocking statement against her ex-husband Olivier Martinez regarding their 10-year-old son.



The 58-year-old actress married the French actor in 2013 and later parted ways in 2016.

Since then, both are in a longtime custody battle for their son Maceo.

As per MailOnline, both parties have made new claims in the legal documents.

Berry stated that Martinez is causing "detrimental harm' to their son with his latest motion to delay an upcoming custody hearing.

The actress also claimed that their son was "struggling in school", adding that he was "grade levels behind" and also been diagnosed with ADHD and mild dyslexia.

She added that her ex-husband is, "either oblivious" to their son's difficulties or, "carelessly disregards them".

Martinez, on the other hand, has stated that his ex-wife is taking advantage of him by not allowing him time to prepare for custody hearing.



He also accused her of “attempting to bootstrap her way into an immediate hearing” to give him the “absolute minimum”.

This news comes a week after amid reports that Berry is seeking a "sole custody" of her son.