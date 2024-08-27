Hailey Bieber marks first appearance after baby Jack Blue's birth

Hailey Bieber has marked her return to the social media after giving birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber.



Justin Bieber and Hailey announced the arrival of baby Jack Blues on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Rhodes founder shared her first Instagram Story.

Hailey sparked nostalgia among fans as she shared a scene from the beloved 1989 animated film The Land Before Time.

The clip shows the birth of dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera, and Ducky, symbolically reflects Hailey's own recent experience as a new mother.

As the couple, who have been married since 2018, welcomed their first baby together, sources have revealed "They’re both over the moon."

An insider told PEOPLE magazine, "The baby is such a miracle, and he’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well, too."

They added that the day Hailey found out she was pregnant was one of immense joy for the singer.

"It was the best day ever for him. He was over the moon with excitement, and it was a big celebration for them," source stated.