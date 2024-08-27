Meghan Markle's lasting impact on Royal Foundation revealed

Meghan Markle's lasting impact on The Firm shown by new statistics

Meghan Markle has left her mark on the Royal Foundation, as shown by new statistics.



Royal Foundation's 2023 annual report shows that Meghan’s charity cookbook titled Together: Our Community Cookbook, made a sales income of £84,540 last year.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, started the charity in an effort to help the families affected by the Grenfell fire.

Per the new report, the financial impact of her cookbook was more than what was raised for the Mental Health & Emergency Responders programmes and funded more grants than the Early Years & Emergency Responders.

The cookbook was the Duchess’ first project after joining the Royal Family and has raised an impressive £911,000.

The cookbook was created by women who volunteered at a local kitchen to provide food for the families whose homes were destroyed by the fire.

At the launch of 'Together' at Kensington Palace in September 2018, Meghan said: "Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labour of love."

She added: "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen - your warmth, your kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multi-cultural it was.”