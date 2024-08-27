 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's lasting impact on Royal Foundation revealed

New statistics show that Meghan Markle has certainly left her mark on The Firm

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Meghan Markle's lasting impact on The Firm shown by new statistics

Meghan Markle has left her mark on the Royal Foundation, as shown by new statistics.

Royal Foundation's 2023 annual report shows that Meghan’s charity cookbook titled Together: Our Community Cookbook, made a sales income of £84,540 last year.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, started the charity in an effort to help the families affected by the Grenfell fire.

Per the new report, the financial impact of her cookbook was more than what was raised for the Mental Health & Emergency Responders programmes and funded more grants than the Early Years & Emergency Responders.

The cookbook was the Duchess’ first project after joining the Royal Family and has raised an impressive £911,000.

The cookbook was created by women who volunteered at a local kitchen to provide food for the families whose homes were destroyed by the fire.

At the launch of 'Together' at Kensington Palace in September 2018, Meghan said: "Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labour of love."

She added: "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen - your warmth, your kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multi-cultural it was.”

Katy Perry's secret advice to Carrie Underwood ahead of new gig revealed
Katy Perry's secret advice to Carrie Underwood ahead of new gig revealed
Mariah Carey's late sister Alison's shocking claims against singer revealed
Mariah Carey's late sister Alison's shocking claims against singer revealed
Jenna Ortega reacts to Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone' video
Jenna Ortega reacts to Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone'
Chappell Roan earns praise for addressing fans' ‘unwanted behaviour'
Chappell Roan earns praise for addressing fans' ‘unwanted behaviour'
Blake Lively receives support amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Blake Lively receives support amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Kylie Jenner 'furious' at Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance woes: Source
Kylie Jenner 'furious' at Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance woes: Source
Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics
Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics
'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers
'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers