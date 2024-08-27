 
Geo News

Mariah Carey's late sister Alison's shocking claims against singer revealed

Mariah Carey’s late sister Alison once filed a legal complaint against the singer

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Mariah Carey’s late sister Alison once filed a legal complaint against the singer
Mariah Carey’s late sister Alison once filed a legal complaint against the singer

The legal battle between Mariah Carey and her late sister, Alison Carey, has been left incomplete due to Alison’s untimely death.

According to court records obtained by In Touch, the case that Alison brought against the Obsessed hitmaker in 2021 never went anywhere.

In her filing, Alison claimed that Mariah caused her immense distress with her claims in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Alison claimed that several of Mariah’s claims against her were made up. She referred to a particular passage where the singer claimed that her sister, then 20, gave her Valium (Mariah was 12-year-old) and also threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her. She also claimed that Alison tried to pimp her out.

Alison said that her sister made these statements “knowing that [Alison] profoundly and permanently damaged as a result of being forced by” their mother “while a pre-teen, to attend terrifying middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices.”

Alison said that she suffered from short-term memory and loss of vision in one eye since a home invasion left her with a brain injury.

She also said that she suffered a return to alcohol consumption after Mariah’s memoir, ending a long journey of sobriety. Her filing added that she was “severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of [Mariah’s] book.”

In her response to the filing, Mariah asked her sister to file an actual complaint she could respond to. Alison didn’t take the complaint any further and the case remained stranded. 

Katy Perry's secret advice to Carrie Underwood ahead of new gig revealed
Katy Perry's secret advice to Carrie Underwood ahead of new gig revealed
Jenna Ortega reacts to Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone' video
Jenna Ortega reacts to Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone'
Meghan Markle's lasting impact on Royal Foundation revealed video
Meghan Markle's lasting impact on Royal Foundation revealed
Chappell Roan earns praise for addressing fans' ‘unwanted behaviour'
Chappell Roan earns praise for addressing fans' ‘unwanted behaviour'
Blake Lively receives support amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Blake Lively receives support amid 'It Ends With Us' drama
Kylie Jenner 'furious' at Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance woes: Source
Kylie Jenner 'furious' at Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance woes: Source
Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics
Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics
'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers
'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers