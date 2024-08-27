Mariah Carey's late sister Alison's shocking claims against singer revealed

Mariah Carey’s late sister Alison once filed a legal complaint against the singer

The legal battle between Mariah Carey and her late sister, Alison Carey, has been left incomplete due to Alison’s untimely death.

According to court records obtained by In Touch, the case that Alison brought against the Obsessed hitmaker in 2021 never went anywhere.

In her filing, Alison claimed that Mariah caused her immense distress with her claims in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Alison claimed that several of Mariah’s claims against her were made up. She referred to a particular passage where the singer claimed that her sister, then 20, gave her Valium (Mariah was 12-year-old) and also threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her. She also claimed that Alison tried to pimp her out.

Alison said that her sister made these statements “knowing that [Alison] profoundly and permanently damaged as a result of being forced by” their mother “while a pre-teen, to attend terrifying middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices.”

Alison said that she suffered from short-term memory and loss of vision in one eye since a home invasion left her with a brain injury.

She also said that she suffered a return to alcohol consumption after Mariah’s memoir, ending a long journey of sobriety. Her filing added that she was “severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of [Mariah’s] book.”

In her response to the filing, Mariah asked her sister to file an actual complaint she could respond to. Alison didn’t take the complaint any further and the case remained stranded.