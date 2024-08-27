Kate Middleton decides to ease King Charles tension

Kate Middleton, who's undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, is said to be ready to make big sacrifice for her father-in-law King Charles.

The Princess of Wales, who used to enjoy strong bond with Prince Harry, has reportedly decided to bring the Duke back to the track to end the suffering of the cancer-stricken King 's sufferings.

Kate is reportedly open to amend fences with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to cope with the ongoing crisis within the family, but she's afraid of Prince William's reaction as she does not want to hurt her husband with any of her action.



Reacting to the claims about Harry and Kate's relationship and chances of their reconciliation, royal biographer Christopher Andersen told Fox News: "Kate was close to Harry, true. They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humor and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had. Of course, Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the royal family's head."

However, the author of "The King" clamed: "But above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband," Andersen shared. "She understands completely why William is still fuming. Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."

Princess Kate, is currently prioritizing her health, delighted fans with her appearance in Scotland over the weekend alongside her husband Prince William.

The royal family traditionally spends the rest of the summer months together in private at Balmoral Castle. However, Harry and his wife Meghan were not invited to join the rest of the royals.