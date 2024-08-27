Prince Harry shatters King Charles dream of reunion with latest blow

Prince Harry has sent a strong message to his dad King Charles and other senior royals, risking another royal upset with his surprising move.

The Duke of Sussex has decided to re-release his best-selling book Spare at the time when King Charles is set to go on a royal tour.



Harry's decision suggests as he's not ready to amend fences with his royal relatives as he's set to deal a new blow to King Charles, who's said to be finding ways to reunite the family.

The 75-year-old monarch - who's receiving cancer treatment - is set to go on a royal tour, appearing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa for the first time as head of state and as the head of the global organisation.



However, the King's high-profile trip seems to be overshadowed by his estranged son Harry as he's planning to rerelease paperback of his best-selling book Spare at the same time.



The monarch's trip will take place between October 21-25, with the book coming out in the U.S on October 22, before it releases in the UK on October 24.

Buckingham Palace announced in July the King would attend as part of an Autumn tour in Oceania. There may be much fanfare around Harry's book coming out as it became an instant hit.



Harry released his autobiography in January 2023, which contained multiple attacks on the royal family including details of private conversations.



A source told The Sunday Times: "The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two."



The insider went on explaining the sensitivity of Harry's relationship with the monarch, saying: "How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can. But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable. The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem."

It is to mention here that moths after Spare’s publication, King Charles asked the duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave Frogmore Cottage.