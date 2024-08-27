 
'Yellowstone' moves closer to season 6 return

Reports say season 5 may not be the last season of 'Yellowstone'

August 27, 2024

In an interesting development, the makers of Yellowstone are working to get a renewal of the hit show for season 6 after it was said that season five would be the last.

Insiders, however, said the negotiations are ongoing and the deal has not been done.

But what was confirmed Kevin Costner will not be part of any future season of the Western drama and for the latest possible installment Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have been eyed to lead the show.

On the other hand, the Oscar winner, who played John Dutton in the series, is reportedly wishing the show to go flop after he exited.

“It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs," a source told Life & Style.

Initially, the news was first reported by Puck about the possible Yellowstone season 6.

