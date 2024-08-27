Ryan Reynolds reveals deleted scene of Gambit in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Gambit fans are delighted as more of Channing Tatum's scenes have been revealed in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynold took to his official Instagram account on August 27 and posted a closer peek at Tatum’s surprise cameo in the hit superhero film.

In the clip, the Louisiana native X-Men mutant Remy LeBeau appeared to survive the epic battle in the film.

The Gambit’s fate remains unclear after the action-packed sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine, but the recently released scene shows him walking out safely from the decimation and looking at the sky while smiling.

Reynolds wrote in the caption, "*whispers* Marvel Sparkle Circle.”

He continued, "A version of this sequence is in the film, playing on one of the monitors in deep background of the TVA."

The actor concluded the caption with a hashtag that reads, "#WooImAboutToMakeANameForMyselfHere," which is Tatum’s dialogue that went viral on social media.

Previously Reynold gushed over Tatum’s character on his social media handle and shared a series of photos.

“Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play,” Reynold praised.