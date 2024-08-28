 
'Yellowjackets' adds big star to season 3 casting

August 28, 2024

The hit series on Showtime, Yellowjackets has an ensemble cast of stunning actors and a new member is coming on board for season three.

He is Joel McHale. Known for The Bear, The Soup, and Community, the Italian star will show his acting chops in the upcoming season which is still in the works, according to Variety.

Apart from him, the cast includes, Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves.

In the meantime, the show was a massive hit for the network as its head honcho Gary Levine, said, "Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime. We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series." 

Adding, "Including several 'Best of 2021' lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership."

He continued, "Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart, and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more."

