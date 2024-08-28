How Prince Harry cut off will make Royal Family grass greener?

Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family has proved to be beneficial for the monarchy, it is revealed.



The Duke of Sussex, who exited as a senior Royal in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, did the family a favour, says author Hugo Vickers.

The royal expert told host Roya Nikkhah, royal editor at The Sunday Times: “It's not easy.”

Hugo shared: “Tommy Lascelles, who was the private secretary during the abdication of George VI and in the early years of the Queen's reign, said that the monarchy is rather like a rosebush; every now and again, you have to cut off a head to keep it going.

“If you think about it through history, that is what's happened. Prince Harry may indeed be one of those heads.”

After quitting his position as a senior royal, Prince Harry made a speech for Sentebale in Kensington Palace.

He said: “What I want to make clear is: we aren't walking away and we are certainly not walking away from you.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible.

"I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope that helps you understand what it had come to.

“That I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope could be a more peaceful life,” Harry noted.