Prince Harry wages another ‘Spare' war with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly bringing another milestone to his memoir ‘Spare,’ at a date important to King Charles



The Duke of Sussex, who will release the paperback version of his book in October, is doing it the same time as King Charles first Heads of Government meeting at Samoa.

Speaking about the unfortunate clash, Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun:"Harry probably had no idea that his father would be at there.

"That wouldn't sort of go into Harry's remit I wouldn't think, so I think it's I think it's unfortunate timing.

She then recalls all of Harry’s scathing attacks on the family, adding: “There's plenty of words in that book to go through again, many more people will buy the book, because it'll be cheaper, and it's more portable.”

"It is very unusual for a paperback to come out without any update, but it does happen.

Harry could have added something in light of King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses over the past year.

"He could have easily done that, but he obviously didn't want to.

"Maybe there will be something we just don't know.

"But I would have thought a new forward or something like that, with Harry, being perhaps a little more humble would actually help soften the blow.

"But I mean, whatever Harry does it, I don't think it's going to make any difference to the situation as it stands as of the moment.

"I thought for one crazy moment that maybe Harry would go to Balmoral this summer, and that would have been the moment. But that's obviously not going to happen,” she noted.