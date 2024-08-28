Jennifer Lopez steered Ben Affleck through his ‘dark side’: Source

Jennifer Lopez reportedly tried her best to make her estranged husband Ben Affleck ‘happy’ before filing for divorce.



As per a report by People magazine published on August 27, a source revealed that the 55-year-old singer and actress "did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed."

"The way she cared for him was almost childlike," the insider continued.

"Friends constantly reminded her that she’s not responsible for his feelings. He’s very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that J.Lo filled for divorce from the Batman actor on August 20.

Another insider close to Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner claimed that he "has never handled stress well."

"He doesn’t have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he’s relaxed and in a good mood, it’s amazing to be around him," the tipster said, adding, "But more often, he’s upset or frustrated."

"Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on. He really doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity,” a bird chirped.