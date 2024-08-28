Angelina Jolie's 'Without' Blood' sets to shine at TIFF 2024

Angelina Jolie is gearing up to release her upcoming film Without Blood at the Toronto Film Festival, where she will receive the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media.



Interestingly, the Salt star is the writer, director, and producer of the war drama, which will have a global premiere at the noted festival.

The casting of the film includes Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir in lead roles.

The story is based on Alessandro Baricco's novel where a girl gets down on the path of revenge and healing in the middle of war.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old will be added to a group of A-listers, who have been feted with the award, including, Amy Adams, Jharrel Jerome, Cate Blanchett, Mike Leigh, Durga Chew-Bose, David Cronenberg, Clément Ducol, and Camille and Zhao Tao.

It is pertinent to mention here the Toronto Film Festival will be happening from 5 to 15 September and Angelina will receive the award on Sept, 8.