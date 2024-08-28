Meghan Markle ‘beyond impressive' skills that made Royals money

Meghan Markle’s genuine contributions to the Royal Family have borne fruit.



The Duchess of Sussex, who quit her position as a senior Royal back in 2020, designed a charity cookbook that in 2018 to mark her early days in the family.

Now in The Royal Foundation's 2023 report, the book has made a sales income of £84,540 last year.

Royal Suitor shared the findings on their X page and Meghan’s fans were quick to praise the Duchess.

They wrote: "The Hubb Community Cookbook will have a lasting impact on British communities for years to come, a testament to Meghan’s remarkable achievements during her tenure as working member of the Royal Family."

Another added: "Amazing that Meghan’s first solo project continues to have such an impact. Love that she restricted the profits from the sale of the cookbook. Five years on and they still have to write about its success."

A third commented: "The duchess of impact. the meghan markle effect never fails", whilst another simply wrote, "Beyond impressive!"

At the launch of her book, Meghan explicitly mentioned: "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen - your warmth, your kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multi-cultural it was."