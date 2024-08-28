Lana Del Rey's new love interest revelation leaves fans wild: Report

Lana Del Rey fans seemingly uncovered her latest love interest and that drove everyone crazy.

The Grammy Award nominee is said to be dating New Orleans-based alligator hunter, Jeremy Dufrene.

As per Daily Mail, Jeremy is a father-of-two who works as a tour guide at Arthur's Air Boat Tours, a small business located in the unincorporated community of Des Allemands, Louisiana.

According to the reports by the publication, the unlikely duo were captured holding hands on Sunday, ahead of Lana's concert at Leeds Festival, which was plagued by technical difficulties.

Later on, the Summertime Sadness singer and Jeremy were seen looking cozy as they shopped at a Harrods store in London.

However, social media pages revealed that the two have known one another for at least four years.

Additionally, according to the outlet, Jeremy and Lana appeared to have met for the first time back in March 2019 when she took one of his boat tours.

In regards to this, the songstress captioned her post while uploading pictures from the tour to her Instagram and Facebook on March 19, 2019, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours x,' captioned the singer-songwriter.”

It is worth mentioning that one of the photos showed the West Coast hitmaker sitting beside Jeremy with her tongue out as he helped her steer the air boat.

Furthermore, he also appeared in the background of a photo of Lana posing up with her girlfriends during the tour.

As per the outlet, she heavily promoted Jeremy's place of work in the post by sharing a photo of the handmade Arthur's Air Boat Tours sign and company phone number.