Prince William snubs Kate Middleton meaningful request?

Prince William has apparently snubbed his wife Kate Middleton's request regarding his estranged brother Prince Harry.



According to a report by the Closer, the sources have claimed that the future queen is delicately encouraging William to reach out to Harry – but her suggestions are very much falling on deaf ears.

The royal insider said, “It’s something Kate really wants William to try to fix, for everyone’s sakes, but he’s refusing and is adamant that anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan."

The source further claimed that in Prince William’s view, “the best course is to keep quiet and get on with their lives”, but the Princess of Wales is absolutely opposed to that way of thinking. “As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges."

The mother of three is feeling deeply sad and regretful over how fractured the relationship has become between the royal brothers.

Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment following her shock cancer diagnosis, has been shielded from the increasing drama with Meghan and Harry because people just didn’t want to stress her out, so she was not getting briefed on much.

However, the source added "But she doesn’t want to be out of the loop anymore so she’s catching up on everything that’s been going on in her absence, and she’s very concerned.”