Armie Hammer makes surprising revelation about his truck ahead of LA restart

Armie Hammer seems to be downsizing as he revealed selling his truck.



In a new video posted to his Instagram account, the House of Hammer subject revealed that he’s selling his beloved truck for a more cost-efficient option.

He began at length by admitting, “So, I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now, this is my truck.”

In regards to this, he continued by saying, “I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself. I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax.”

Furthermore, Hammer insisted that his video was “not an ad for CarMax” as he panned the camera to show the company’s sign before getting into his vehicle for the last time.

It is worth mentioning that Hammer also confessed, “This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore.”

Additionally, the Death on the Nile star recalled the great memories he made in the truck such as bringing “kids home from the hospital” and other “amazing trips.”

As far as Hammer’s personal life is concerned, he shares daughter Harper and son Ford with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

To those unversed, during the clip he also stated, “But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it. Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.”

According to Hammer, on August 28, he will be starting his "birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles" and he thanked his vehicle for getting him a long way.