Bachelorette's Jenn Tran disses castmate Sam M in 'Men Tell All' special

The Bachelorette contestant Sam M was not only met with unfavourable fate on the show but also got a scolding from Jenn Tran.

The Bachelorette, 26, handed the first rose to Devin, and the second to Marcus—sending semi-finalist Jonathan Johnson home.

The show is now also past its controversial special Men Tell All where the bachelorette's exes gather for a reflection, which left Sam M with a long-awaited bitter truth in light of his elimination.

“We didn't have any conversations and he didn't really know me at all at the end of the day,” Jenn said upon taking the stage after Sam went on about how much he loved her.



Jenn thought Sam showed “blatant disrespect” to the other men. “Everything was about you the entire time,” she continued.

Furthermore, Jenn addressed the statements Sam's loved ones made online about how he came off on the show.



“You’re a grown man and instead of taking accountability for your actions, you decided to blame it on the producers, the edit, the TV show, whatever it was,” Jenn said. “And at the end of the day, the man on TV was exactly the man that I sat across from the entire journey.”

The physician assistant student told Sam she wanted him “to be better” after going on the show.

“But if you don’t take a step back and look at what you saw and take accountability for your actions and grow and learn, then I feel very, very sorry for whoever you end up with because this delusional world that you’re living in right now and this denial is not going to work for anybody," Jenn warned her former suitor.



In turn, Sam expressed gratitude towards Jenn for helping him grow. “I definitely lost myself in some of those moments right there and I wish that I could go back and redo them, truthfully,” Sam said to Jenn.

Prior to Jenn's admission, Sam had claimed he “100%” loved Jenn when he said as much to her before leaving. Sam, 27, also denied rumours that he came onto the show hoping Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas would be The Bachelorette.



“I remember telling my parents, I was like, ‘I don't see it working out with either of them, truthfully,’” Sam claimed.

At another point in the show, the conversation turned to who Aaron, 29, thought had poor intentions for coming on the show, to which he named Devin, Sam M, and Spencer.

In a separate statement issued to People, Jenn also reflected on what it was like to face her former suitors at the Men Tell All special that aired on August 27.

“I've grown so much through the journey that I'm such a different person now than I was in it,” she told the outlet.

“I have a new sense of confidence and this empowerment, and so watching it all back, there were definitely certain situations with [the guys] that I was very enlightened by after the fact and I was like, ‘Oh, now I can pinpoint exactly what wrong here and why I felt this way or why I didn't stand up for myself.’”

On a concluding note, she said she wants women everywhere to realise that they shouldn't take anything less than what they deserve.