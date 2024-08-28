 
Geo News

King Charles struggles with ‘massive problems' amid cancer recovery

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public in February following a prostate treatment

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

King Charles struggles with ‘massive problems’ amid cancer recovery
King Charles struggles with ‘massive problems’ amid cancer recovery

King Charles is dealing with "two massive problems" amid his struggles with an undisclosed form of cancer, a royal expert has revealed.

According to a recent report, the monarch is having hard time tackling his "disgraced" brother, Prince Andrew, and his "rebellious" son, Prince Harry, while also undergoing cancer treatment.

A few days ago, several reports revealed that Charles has urged Andrew to evict the Royal Lodge but he is showing resistance.

While he was still dealing with this issue, his younger son, Harry, announced the release of the paperback version of his explosive memoir, Spare.

Sharing his take on the matter, royal expert Lee Cohen said on GB News, “Sadly, the King has two massive entitlement problems, the Sussexes and the Duke of York.”

“Does he seriously need these problems amid a massive health crisis?” the expert asked, referring to his ongoing cancer recovery.

“It speaks to his best qualities that Charles is being tolerant to the troublemakers in his family,” Lee added. 

King Charles misses Lilibet, Archie as royals enjoy family picnic
King Charles misses Lilibet, Archie as royals enjoy family picnic
King Charles takes firm stance against Prince Andrew video
King Charles takes firm stance against Prince Andrew
Armie Hammer makes surprising revelation about his truck ahead of LA restart video
Armie Hammer makes surprising revelation about his truck ahead of LA restart
Bachelorette's Jenn Tran disses castmate Sam M in 'Men Tell All' special
Bachelorette's Jenn Tran disses castmate Sam M in 'Men Tell All' special
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce set to his meet 'idol' during 'New Heights' S3 video
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce set to his meet 'idol' during 'New Heights' S3
Princess Anne eases King Charles tension after taking on major royal role
Princess Anne eases King Charles tension after taking on major royal role
Prince Harry reveals severity of King Charles' feud with telling move
Prince Harry reveals severity of King Charles' feud with telling move
Prince Harry makes big announcement amid King Charles olive branch plans
Prince Harry makes big announcement amid King Charles olive branch plans