King Charles struggles with ‘massive problems’ amid cancer recovery

King Charles is dealing with "two massive problems" amid his struggles with an undisclosed form of cancer, a royal expert has revealed.



According to a recent report, the monarch is having hard time tackling his "disgraced" brother, Prince Andrew, and his "rebellious" son, Prince Harry, while also undergoing cancer treatment.

A few days ago, several reports revealed that Charles has urged Andrew to evict the Royal Lodge but he is showing resistance.

While he was still dealing with this issue, his younger son, Harry, announced the release of the paperback version of his explosive memoir, Spare.

Sharing his take on the matter, royal expert Lee Cohen said on GB News, “Sadly, the King has two massive entitlement problems, the Sussexes and the Duke of York.”

“Does he seriously need these problems amid a massive health crisis?” the expert asked, referring to his ongoing cancer recovery.

“It speaks to his best qualities that Charles is being tolerant to the troublemakers in his family,” Lee added.