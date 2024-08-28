 
Prince William finds it difficult to forgive Harry as he re-releases ‘Spare'

Prince Harry loses last chance at Prince William's mercy with new move

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

A royal expert has revealed that Prince William finds it difficult to forgive his brother Prince Harry as he gears up for re-release of his bombshell memoir, Spare.

After the Duke of Sussex announced the release of the paperback version of Spare, a royal expert claimed that Harry’s book is "almost unforgivable" for the Prince of Wales.

Speaking on GB News, royal commentator Emma Woolfe said she hopes "one day" Harry and William can reconcile, but shared that Spare is not something that William can get over easily.

Despite this, Woolfe expressed hopefulness that the brothers will reunite in the future, noting that families often experience conflicts, but that does not necessarily mean a total disconnect.

"Families fall out and it's painful for the parents to see siblings not speaking. There's so much more complicated stuff going on behind the scenes,” the expert said.

"I think a lot of the stuff that Harry said in Spare is almost unforgivable,” she added. “But is it unforgivable - it's something that we can't really know about."

"Harry at the moment is in a phase where he's living on the West coast, but let's hope that in time they are able to come back together because they were close."

