Ismael Cruz Cordova shares working experience with Priyanka Chopra in 'The Bluff'

August 28, 2024

Ismael Cruz Cordova has shared his working experience with Priyanka Chopra in The Bluff.

In a conversation with ANI, the 37-year-old actor sang praises of Priyanka, calling her an “incredible leader.”

“Working with the greats is always something that you never know how it's going to be,” said Ismael.

Revealing that he is a big fan of the White Tiger actress, The Lord of the Rings star said, “She made everybody on set feel great. She keeps her culture so close to her.”

“Her mother and daughter were also on set with us. The whole family dynamics really grounds you,” he continued.

Ismael added, "Everybody's looking up to her because she's leading in the greatest of ways. It was a dream come true."

Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to announce that she wrapped up filming of The Bluff by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps.

“This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers,” she captioned the post.

