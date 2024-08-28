Travis Kelce, Jason receive advice to ‘stick to football content'

Jason Kelce plays the trendy game “Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition” with his wife Kylie

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are being advised on content creation.



“Let’s stick to football content,” a football fan recently commented under a confessional video of the retired footballer and New Heights podcast host Jason Kelce.

In the video, Jason, 36, can be seen playing the trendy 'Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition' game with his wife Kylie.

The video featured many cute questions like who's more likely to snore, was the first to confess their love or apologises first—not to forget 'who likes being the big spoon,' at which both pointed at Kylie.

While this wasn't a video from his regular podcast, Jason's fans were disappointed.

In response to the confession, another person commented, “All cringe and weird comments. Why would we ever care about this?”

More users shared their two cents on him deviating from football.

“Who care [sic] who spooning who,” said one person while a fourth wrote, “I am so over everything kelce….enough.”

However, not everyone was furious over the couple's cute banter as one commented, “Kylie always seems like the one in charge.”

“As a man, if you’ve never been the little spoon. You’re missing out,” another fan remarked.

While criticism was majorly for Jason, his younger brother Travis, 34, might fall into the category as well for he recently raved about his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift on Wednesday's episode of the podcast.

Travis was in a conversation with special guest Adam Sandler when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned the Billy Madison star’s family’s attendance at the Swift's Eras Tour movie premiere.

“By the way what a girl. What a girl,” Sandler shared, to which Travis replied, “You know it. You know it. Best performer out here.”



“She’s lifetime forever, along with the whole world,” Sandler said of Swift's stardom in his family. “She just means so much.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion was humbled by the compliment and said, “I appreciate that, brother.”

The conversation still went on about the high-profile couple as Sandler confessed how his family freaked out upon their news of dating.

“‘My God was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman, and she’s having so much fun with it,'” he recalled. “Anytime Taylor’s laughing with you my whole f****** family’s like high-fiving.”

Sandler’s appearance on the podcast comes a week after he confirmed Travis would make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, Page Six revealed.