Adwoa Aboah welcomes baby girl with beau Daniel Wheatley

Adwoa Aboah welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley, via emergency cesarean on Tuesday.

The British model and her beau, Daniel Wheatley, shared the joyful news on Instagram on August 27.

"Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22 pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean," wrote Adwoa alongside an adorable photo holding her newborn daughter’s foot.

“Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces,” she added.

Revealing the meaning of her little princess's name, Adowa posted a screenshot on her Instagram Stories that read, "Afua," which means "born on Friday."

“Linked to fertility by its variant Efua, Afua celebrates the value of life, the gift of birth, and existence itself,” read the image.



The Gurls Talk founder revealed her pregnancy during her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

