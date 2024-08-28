Oasis gains popularity surge with reunion announcement

 
Oasis have decide to embark on a reunion tour after decades long separation

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

Oasis just received massive responses over the decision of a reunion.

The iconic rock band revealed how they have got “an unprecedented volume” of entries to a ballot for their reunion tour tickets.

This Manchester based band announced their reunion on Tuesday, with updates on their first string of gigs. It has been over a decade since Oasis broke up, in 2009, backstage at French music festival Rock en Seine.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Live Forever crooners penned, “We are aware that many of you are still waiting on a confirmation email.”

“Rest assured they are on their way, as we process an unprecedented volume of entries,” they added.

Oasis continued, “Everyone who has filled out the ballot form by 7pm BST today, Wednesday, August 28, will receive an email where they can confirm their entry in the ballot.”

The ballot in question, asks fans to select who was the band’s original drummer, with three options: Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who served the band since their formation till 1995.

