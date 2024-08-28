Ben Affleck’s parting gift to Jennifer Lopez revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have parted ways for good.



As fans will be aware, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in 2022.

However, the songstress and the director’ marital bliss did not last long as soon they grew apart.

Recently, it was reported by TMZ that the couple has filed for divorce an their separation date in legal documents is April 2024.

Now, a tipster tattled to Life & Style, “This has been a long time coming; Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out.”

“Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable,” the source continued and revealed, “When the marriage began to fall apart, J. Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things.”

“Ben left filing for divorce in Jennifer’s hands, almost like a parting gift. She saw pulling the plug on the day of their anniversary as a bit of sweet revenge. He really doesn’t care, though. Ben gave up on their relationship long ago,” the insider remarked in conclusion.