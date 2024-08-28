Prince Harry decides to split from Meghan Markle after King Charles message

Prince Harry, who accompanied his wife Meghan Markle to Colombia, has finally decided to begin a new journey without the Duchess amid reports of reconciliation with King Charles.

It comes amid claims that the 75-year-old King "misses his bond" with his youngest son and believes the Duke will return to him.

"Charles still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign," a source told the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he will be separated from Meghan for a trip to New York next month. The former Suits star has also accepted the Harry's decision a she wants him to shine.

Michael Cole has shared his thoughts on Harry's latest announcement, claiming it's an attempt to "prove he is still relevant" after quitting as a working royal in 2020.

Cole told GB News: "If you are a member of the royal family, you just are relevant. If you're a semi-detached member of the Firm living in California, you have to be on the move to show that you are of some worth to the world, hence the recent trips with his wife to Nigeria and Colombia.

"He's going to New York in the week of the General Assembly, the world's biggest talking shop, and Climate Week, carrying the banner of the Archewell Foundation."

Climate Week starts on September 22 and ends on September 29, while High-level Week begins on September 23 and runs until September 27.

There nothing wrong between Meghan and Harry. Even, she's happy for the Duke to take this one on his own to shine a light on what really matters to him, a source has claimed.

Harry's spokesperson said: "He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."