Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce about his family's views on Taylor Swift romance

Adam Sandler's entire family is very interested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Adam Sandler got candid with Travis Kelce about his family’s fandom of the NFL hunk’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

During Wednesday’s Season 3 premiere of his and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, Travis mentioned Sandler’s family’s attendance of Taylor’s Eras Tour movie premiere.

“By the way what a girl. What a girl,” the Grown Ups star commented on Taylor, with Travis replying, “You know it. You know it. Best performer out here.”

The Billy Madison star, 57, added that he loves “what she has to say, every message, every melody.”

He went on to praise Swift for helping “guys do the right thing in life.”

He then got candid about the Grammy winner’s impact on his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

“She just floors my family. Floors them!” he exclaimed, sharing that he got “nervous” around Swift as he didn’t want to “blow it” with his daughters.

“She’s lifetime forever, along with the whole world,” Sandler added. “She just means so much.”

The Saturday Night Live alum even shared that his whole family was celebrating when Taylor began dating the Chiefs tight-end.

“‘My God was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman, and she’s having so much fun with it,'” he recalled.

“Anytime Taylor’s laughing with you my whole f–king family’s like high-fiving,” he shared.

Sandler’s appearance on the podcast comes after he announced that NFL Travis Kelce would make a cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.