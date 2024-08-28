 
Geo News

Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?

Megan Thee Stallion might have just revealed her relationship with the Chicago Bulls star, Torrey Craig

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?
Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?

Megan Thee Stallion just gave her fans an accidental peak into the romantic aspect of her life!

In an video that was accidentally shared on TikTok, it was confirmed that the famous rapper is dating the Chicago Bulls star, Torrey Craig.

The Not My Fault hitmaker uploaded a clip of her and Torrey, where the two can be seen, playing a couple’s challenge together, as they lay in bed together, on Tuesday night.

Megan and Torrey catered to a series of questions based on relationship dynamics, as the two shut their eyes and pointed to which one of them embodied the mentioned statement more than the other.

At one point in the video, when the newly revealed couple were asked who said “I love you” first, both of them pointed at one another.

However, the Mamushi rapper seems to have removed the video from the platform.

Megan Thee Stallion has remained romantically linked with numerous high-profile celebrities over the years, that includes, Chelsea soccer star Romelu Lukaku.

She has also dated fellow rappers Tory Lanez and Moneybagg Yo, as well as songwriter Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine, previously. 

Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce about his family's views on Taylor Swift romance
Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce about his family's views on Taylor Swift romance
Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?
Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?
Adam Sandler expresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'look good together'
Adam Sandler expresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'look good together'
Nikki Glaser takes on HUGE gig that 'might' get her canceled
Nikki Glaser takes on HUGE gig that 'might' get her canceled
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin navigating through hardships: Source
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin navigating through hardships: Source
Prince Harry decides to split from Meghan Markle after King Charles message
Prince Harry decides to split from Meghan Markle after King Charles message
Tim Burton makes surprising confession about original 'Beetlejuice' movie video
Tim Burton makes surprising confession about original 'Beetlejuice' movie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children