Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?

Megan Thee Stallion just gave her fans an accidental peak into the romantic aspect of her life!

In an video that was accidentally shared on TikTok, it was confirmed that the famous rapper is dating the Chicago Bulls star, Torrey Craig.

The Not My Fault hitmaker uploaded a clip of her and Torrey, where the two can be seen, playing a couple’s challenge together, as they lay in bed together, on Tuesday night.

Megan and Torrey catered to a series of questions based on relationship dynamics, as the two shut their eyes and pointed to which one of them embodied the mentioned statement more than the other.

At one point in the video, when the newly revealed couple were asked who said “I love you” first, both of them pointed at one another.

However, the Mamushi rapper seems to have removed the video from the platform.

Megan Thee Stallion has remained romantically linked with numerous high-profile celebrities over the years, that includes, Chelsea soccer star Romelu Lukaku.

She has also dated fellow rappers Tory Lanez and Moneybagg Yo, as well as songwriter Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine, previously.