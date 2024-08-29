Victoria Beckham gives insights into her family vacations

Victoria Beckham is spending some quality time with her family on a wholesome trip to Canada.



The 50-year-old fashion designer took to her official Instagram account and posted a series of photos, giving a closer look at her family vacation.

The post includes photos of Victoria with her 21-year-old son Romeo, 19-year-old son Cruz, and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

In the first slide, she can be seen sporting a pair of denim shorts along with a grey hoodie and black cap while posing with Romeo, who wrapped a towel all over his body.

The Spice Girls member also posed with Harper, who was wearing a denim short skirt teamed up with a grey jacket.

The carousel also included a photo of David Beckham along with Victoria, Romeo, and Harper lying down on a couch.

She concluded the post with a last snap, featuring all the Beckhams standing with the Salter family for a group shot.

The singer also penned down a caption, that reads, “Special family moments in Muskoka x Kisses #SalterFamily.”

“I love you all so much!! xx @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” she added.