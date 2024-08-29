 
Geo News

David Beckham admits peculiar packing habits ‘annoy' Victoria Beckham

David Beckham talks about his disagreement with Victoria Beckham ahead of tours

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

David Beckham admits he is very organised when it comes to packing for trips.

The former footballer reveals he is very precise in his travel plans and has his luggage ready three days before his flight.

Speaking at a Bowers & Wilkins launch event in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the father-of/four admitted that his packing habits annoy wife Victoria Beckham.

He said: “It annoys Victoria a little bit because my bags would be packed three days before we're leaving.”

“If we go to Italy, I dress Italian. We go to Spain, I dress Spanish,” he added noting: “I'm kind of trying different things because I think you get so much inspiration from travel.”

“When I'm away from home, I like to take pictures of the kids,” Beckham continued.

“I like to take a candle, when I'm allowed,” he said. “You know, there's not many places where you can light candles in hotels, so it's a bit restricted.”

He then shared a personal detail with his admirers, continuing: “At the house, we always have candles on, and there's always the same scent.”

'Spice Girls' Mel B hit with grave accusations by ex-husband
'Spice Girls' Mel B hit with grave accusations by ex-husband
Taylor Swift catches baby fever from Rhode Island getaway with Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift catches baby fever from Rhode Island getaway with Travis Kelce?
Real reason why Adele delayed Rich Paul marriage
Real reason why Adele delayed Rich Paul marriage
Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?
Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with Torrey Craig?
Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor prioritize their son amid divorce
Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor prioritize their son amid divorce
Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce about his family's views on Taylor Swift romance
Adam Sandler tells Travis Kelce about his family's views on Taylor Swift romance
Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?
Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?
Adam Sandler expresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'look good together'
Adam Sandler expresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'look good together'