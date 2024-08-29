David Beckham admits peculiar packing habits ‘annoy' Victoria Beckham

David Beckham admits he is very organised when it comes to packing for trips.



The former footballer reveals he is very precise in his travel plans and has his luggage ready three days before his flight.

Speaking at a Bowers & Wilkins launch event in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the father-of/four admitted that his packing habits annoy wife Victoria Beckham.

He said: “It annoys Victoria a little bit because my bags would be packed three days before we're leaving.”

“If we go to Italy, I dress Italian. We go to Spain, I dress Spanish,” he added noting: “I'm kind of trying different things because I think you get so much inspiration from travel.”

“When I'm away from home, I like to take pictures of the kids,” Beckham continued.

“I like to take a candle, when I'm allowed,” he said. “You know, there's not many places where you can light candles in hotels, so it's a bit restricted.”

He then shared a personal detail with his admirers, continuing: “At the house, we always have candles on, and there's always the same scent.”