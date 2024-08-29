Nicole Kidman did ‘Batman Forever’ for THIS reason

Nicole Kidman revealed the main reason for signing Batman Forever.



In a recent interview with L'Officiel USA for its September cover story, the 57-year-old actress recalled that people questioned her motives behind the Batman movie she did 30 years ago.

"Everyone's like, ’Why are you doing that?’” Kidman said, adding, “I'm like, ‘Because I get to kiss Batman!’ "

It is pertinent to mention that the Batman character in the Joel Schumacher-directed superhero film, was played by Val Kilmer.

The Academy Award winner mentioned her motives behind signing any project.

"The thing people don't understand is, it's not about the check. A lot of the mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different,” she continued to explain.

Elsewhere in the conversation, she noted that she has done almost every type of genre except for the one, “Hardcore horror”.

"I’ve not done classic horror yet. Hardcore horror. I’m putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror. I’m a fan of Ti West!” Kidman added.