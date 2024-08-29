Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia honours late father with touching tribute

Nicole Kidman's niece, Lucia Hawley, has paid tribute to her late father, Angus Hawley.

Lucia, daughter of former TV presenter Antonia Kidman, revealed that she had moved into a new house.

The 26-year-old expressed the wave of emotions she felt upon realizing just how close she was to the place where she grew up, on Instagram.

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley revealed that she had moved out of her childhood home

She shared several family photos and recounted memories of her father, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 46 due to a heart attack.

Lucia, whose new home is exactly opposite to her childhood house, stated, "When I saw the address of this house on paper, I noted its proximity to my old family home. However, it wasn't until we commenced the move that I realised it sat opposite my childhood home. Like directly opposite."

She fondly recalled moments from her childhood, including the birth of her brother James and receiving her first pet cat, Pavlov, in the same house she now lives near.

The post received an outpouring of support from her followers.

Her uncle, Philip Hawley also commented, "Oh Luch.. so beautifully written. You are amazing as was your father and we all do miss him so much.. i really loved pavlov too! See you soon gorgeous girl."