Ben Affleck, JLo's divorce judge has hidden connection with both?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ongoing divorce drama is not leaving the limelight anytime soon.



The estranged Hollywood couple is on the way to being officially divorced after "signs warned of the outcome when the actor in May had moved out of their Beverly Hills home".



Moreover, the rumours of their separation were confirmed with Lopez filing for divorce in August.



Now, according to TMZ, the presiding judge Bradley S. Phillips of the estranged couple's ongoing divorce, shares a “connection” with both the Gone Girl actor and the On The Floor hitmaker.

The judge’s son-in-law, Strand Conover, “works as a partner and agent at WME,” a firm that represents not just Ben but also Alex Rodriguez, ex-fiancé of Jennifer.

According to the publication, the link between Strand and the ex-couple is stronger than expected as he not only knew the singer when she was engaged to Alex but also prior, when the two were only dating.

Although the presiding judge has denied any connection with those involved and “made it clear that he and his son-in-law have not yet had a conversation about the matter” of the ex-couple’s ongoing divorce.

Jennifer filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which was the second wedding ceremony anniversary for the couple, who tied the knot in 2022.