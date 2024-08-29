 
Geo News

Ben Affleck, JLo's divorce judge has hidden connection with both?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

Ben Affleck, JLos divorce judge has hidden connection with both?
Ben Affleck, JLo's divorce judge has hidden connection with both?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ongoing divorce drama is not leaving the limelight anytime soon.

The estranged Hollywood couple is on the way to being officially divorced after "signs warned of the outcome when the actor in May had moved out of their Beverly Hills home".

Moreover, the rumours of their separation were confirmed with Lopez filing for divorce in August.

Now, according to TMZ, the presiding judge Bradley S. Phillips of the estranged couple's ongoing divorce, shares a “connection” with both the Gone Girl actor and the On The Floor hitmaker.

The judge’s son-in-law, Strand Conover, “works as a partner and agent at WME,” a firm that represents not just Ben but also Alex Rodriguez, ex-fiancé of Jennifer.

According to the publication, the link between Strand and the ex-couple is stronger than expected as he not only knew the singer when she was engaged to Alex but also prior, when the two were only dating.

Although the presiding judge has denied any connection with those involved and “made it clear that he and his son-in-law have not yet had a conversation about the matter” of the ex-couple’s ongoing divorce.

Jennifer filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which was the second wedding ceremony anniversary for the couple, who tied the knot in 2022.

Kate Middleton steps down from 'key Royal role'
Kate Middleton steps down from 'key Royal role'
Taylor Swift gears up for new ventures as Eras Tour nears wrapup
Taylor Swift gears up for new ventures as Eras Tour nears wrapup
Prince Andrew's time with royals almost over as King Charles takes big step
Prince Andrew's time with royals almost over as King Charles takes big step
Taylor Swift Vienna concert: CIA releases shocking statement
Taylor Swift Vienna concert: CIA releases shocking statement
How ‘cool' Prince Harry ‘lost control' at hands of ‘nervousness' video
How ‘cool' Prince Harry ‘lost control' at hands of ‘nervousness'
Barry Keoghan makes special request for THIS Bratz doll
Barry Keoghan makes special request for THIS Bratz doll
Nicole Kidman reveals how she blends in to enjoy parties
Nicole Kidman reveals how she blends in to enjoy parties
Jenna Dewan pens down heartfelt note for daughter Everly's academic milestone
Jenna Dewan pens down heartfelt note for daughter Everly's academic milestone